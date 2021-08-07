Republicans bash Beshear and Democrats for skipping Fancy Farm
FANCY FARM, Ky. — Republicans bashed Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky's Democrats for skipping this year's Fancy Farm picnic. The annual political speaking typically consists of candidates from key statewide races, along with the statewide constitutional office holders. But there are no elections this fall and the only Democratic statewide constitutional officer holders are Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, both of whom declined their invitations.www.wlky.com
