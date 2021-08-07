Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fond Du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Wisconsin. Target Area: Dodge; Fond Du Lac; Green Lake Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Green Lake, western Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties through 645 PM CDT At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Markesan to 6 miles northeast of Fall River to near Columbus. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Fond Du Lac, Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Waupun, Ripon, Mayville, North Fond Du Lac, Columbus, Horicon, Juneau, Lomira, Markesan, Theresa, Hustisford, Oakfield, Rosendale, Iron Ridge, Brandon and Southern Lake Winnebago. People attending The Iron Ridge Firemans Picnic should seek safe shelter immediately! MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

