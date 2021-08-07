Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baca County through 530 PM MDT At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Stonington, or 15 miles west of Elkhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Springfield Vicinity/Baca County County. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8:00 PM for Baca County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH