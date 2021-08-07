Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baca County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Springfield Vicinity, Baca County by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Springfield Vicinity, Baca County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Baca County through 530 PM MDT At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles south of Stonington, or 15 miles west of Elkhart, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Springfield Vicinity/Baca County County. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8:00 PM for Baca County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, CO
City
Stonington, CO
County
Baca County, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Job openings hit 10.1 million in third straight record-breaking month

Job openings rose to a record high in June for a third straight month as layoffs remained at historic lows, according to data released Monday by the Labor Department. On the final business day of June, there were 10.1 million open jobs in the U.S. after 6.7 million hires that month. The quit rate — the ratio of voluntary departures to total employment in June — rose to a near-record 2.7 percent while the layoffs rate held at 0.9 percent.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Time's Up leader resigns over ties to Cuomo

Time's Up leader Roberta Kaplan has resigned from her position as chair of the organization dedicated to helping victims of sexual harassment after a report from the New York attorney general's office named her as one of several prominent figures involved in efforts to discredit an accuser of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).
TennisPosted by
The Hill

The enduring legacies of the Tokyo Olympic Games

As a person of Greek origin, the Olympic Games have always meant a lot to me. So when the Tokyo 2020 Games started on July 23, 2021, after a one year delay, it was a moment of personal celebration but also anxiety — for the athletes, the organizers, the host country and the Olympic ideals the pandemic has severely tested.
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...

Comments / 0

Community Policy