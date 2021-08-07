Dayton Arcade, local art on display at Art in the City

Hundreds of people celebrated the art Dayton has to offer and the return of a Dayton landmark during Art in the City Event in downtown Dayton.

Like many events across the Miami Valley, Art in the City was impacted last year by the pandemic. A virtual event was held in 2020. This year, the event incorporated the opening of the new Dayton Arcade.

In a release, Downtown Dayton Partnership president, Sandra K. Gudorf said the event was about “celebrating the immense creative talent that lives in Dayton and finds inspiration in our city and our community.”

Throughout the day, attendees have been able to experience various Dayton artforms, including painting and drawing, spoken word poetry, music and dance. Tours of the newly renovated Dayton Arcade were given throughout the day.

Megan Dunn Peters, Dayton Arcade Community Manager, said the event was crowded all afternoon. Dunn Peters said that was welcomed after a year in lockdown.

“Its nice to see the city bustling again,” Dunn Peters said.

Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace, assisted in the planning. She said the event brought out people who may have not visited the area and the Dayton Arcade in since they were young.

“History is being made,” Winston said.

Dunn Peters said it gave people of all ages a chance to make new memories.

“The older generations are making those new ones right along with the younger generation of Daytonians,” Dunn Peters said.

