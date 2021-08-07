Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

Dayton Arcade, local art on display at Art in the City

By WHIO Staff
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kWC4V_0bL5AONT00

Hundreds of people celebrated the art Dayton has to offer and the return of a Dayton landmark during Art in the City Event in downtown Dayton.

Like many events across the Miami Valley, Art in the City was impacted last year by the pandemic. A virtual event was held in 2020. This year, the event incorporated the opening of the new Dayton Arcade.

In a release, Downtown Dayton Partnership president, Sandra K. Gudorf said the event was about “celebrating the immense creative talent that lives in Dayton and finds inspiration in our city and our community.”

Throughout the day, attendees have been able to experience various Dayton artforms, including painting and drawing, spoken word poetry, music and dance. Tours of the newly renovated Dayton Arcade were given throughout the day.

Megan Dunn Peters, Dayton Arcade Community Manager, said the event was crowded all afternoon. Dunn Peters said that was welcomed after a year in lockdown.

“Its nice to see the city bustling again,” Dunn Peters said.

Tae Winston, owner of The Entrepreneurs Marketplace, assisted in the planning. She said the event brought out people who may have not visited the area and the Dayton Arcade in since they were young.

“History is being made,” Winston said.

Dunn Peters said it gave people of all ages a chance to make new memories.

“The older generations are making those new ones right along with the younger generation of Daytonians,” Dunn Peters said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance#Poetry#Miami Valley#Dayton Partnership#Dayton Arcade Community#The Dayton Arcade#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Dayton, OHPosted by
WHIO Dayton

American Lung Association to host Fight For Air Climb in Dayton

DAYTON — The American Lung Association in Ohio announced that it will host its first-ever Fight For Air Climb in Dayton at Day Air Ballpark this fall. “Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s mission to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease,” said Laura Metzler, Executive Director of the Lung Association in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy