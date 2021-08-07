Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Backtalk: Times readers sound off on Mariners, Olympics

By Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times
 2 days ago

Stars in cleats equal butts in the seats. Seattle is well known as a bandwagon zone, yet the Mariners GM and ownership cannot seem to process that winning baseball equates to elevated attendance, which enables the investments required to win to ultimately pay off. After seven inconsequential years of Trader...

www.seattletimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nevin Harrison
Person
Scott Servais
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Kendall Graveman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Olympics#Roosevelt High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Boeing
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Al Michaels’ Appearance

Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels made quite the appearance on Sunday Night Baseball this weekend. Michaels, who calls games for NBC, appeared on the Sunday Night Baseball telecast, featuring a game between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. During his appearance, Michaels told some awesome stories. Michaels remembered a game...
MLBCBS Sports

Seattle Mariners

Kelenic, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a single in a win over the Angels on Friday. The 22-year-old snapped what had been 0-for-42 skid at the big-league level that dated back to his initial stint with the Mariners this season. Kelenic has looked like a completely different hitter at the Triple-A level compared to the overmatched rookie he's often come across as when facing big-league arms, but perhaps Friday's hit will kickstart his current tenure with Seattle.
MLBMLB

Astros rake early, hold off Mariners for win

SEATTLE -- Lance McCullers Jr. allowed four runs and struck out eight batters in six innings and Yordan Alvarez clubbed a three-run homer in the first to lift the Astros to an 8-6 win over the Mariners on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. Houston opened up a season-high six-game lead...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Astros hold off Mariners after pregame trade

Yordan Alvarez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and this time the Houston Astros made the lead hold up, defeating the host Seattle Mariners 8-6 Tuesday night. On Monday, the Astros scored six first-inning runs and built a seven-run lead before losing 11-8 in the opener of a three-game series.
MLBOver the Monster

Marcus Wilson claimed off waivers by the Mariners

Amid the disappointing (in the eyes many fans, anyway) trade deadline transactions on Friday, the Red Sox had to clear some 40-man space, and one of the ways they did that was by designating Marcus Wilson for assignment. It had long been assumed he would be a roster casualty in some form, as the Red Sox had a glut of outfielders on something around the same developmental timeline as him, and either with more experience or more upside when you talk about his former fellow Worcester outfielders Franchy Cordero and Jarren Duran. The thought from many was that they’d be able to work out some sort of small deal for something however, because Wilson is an intriguing player. Instead, he was just a straight waiver claim, with the Red Sox losing him for nothing. He’ll go to Seattle with the Mariners putting in a claim and winning the player.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: On base three times in return

Fraley went 2-for-4 with a walk, a steal, two RBI and a run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rays. Activated from the COVID-19 list earlier in the day, Fraley showed no signs of rust or fatigue despite having been sidelined since mid-July. The 26-year-old should see consistent playing time at least until Kyle Lewis (knee) is back in action, and Fraley's .246/.416/.441 slash line on the season with seven homers, eight steals, 25 RBI and 19 runs through 41 games offers solid fantasy value on a per-game basis.
Arlington, TXallfans.co

Rangers Beat Mariners in Walk-off Fashion

ARLINGTON, Texas, August 1 — On Sunday afternoon, the Texas Rangers did something that they haven’t done since June 27th. They won their second game in a row. It was a downpour outside. Under the roof at Globe Life Field, however, the temperature was just right as the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners. The final score was 4–3. It was a tremendously satisfying win for the Rangers and their fans. Here is a recap of Sunday’s game.
MLBbuttesports.com

Tommyknockers players sound off on halted season

Members of the Mining City Tommyknockers pose for a photo with a couple of young fans Sunday outside 3 Legends Stadium. A dark cloud of imminent rain hung above 3 Legends Stadium early Sunday evening as a handful of Mining City Tommyknockers fans, young and old, showed up to watch their beloved team play the Badlands Big Sticks.
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals, 4-2

ST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak. Ryan...
Wenatchee, WAncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News August 5th, 2021

Good evening and welcome to the NCWLIFE Evening News. I’m Grant Olson. Before we get to what’s making news, let’s take a quick look outside our weather window:. And now, a few of the stories we’re following for you tonight, A Malaga woman who worked for 10 years as bookkeeper for an excavation company allegedly stole more than $39,000 from her employers./ Two men will serve prison time for a shooting death December 23rd in Wenatchee./ A Yakima man who committed a string of home burglaries around the Wenatchee Valley has been sentenced, and, Gebbers Farms in Brewster has reached a settlement with the state over workplace conditions in its huge orchard operations.
MLBDaily Republic

Brewers edge Giants in 10 innings, 2-1

It looked like a playoff preview between two quality starters, even if neither was around for the decision. The Giants’ Logan Webb battled All-Star Corbin Burnes on relatively even terms Friday night before the bullpens took over in Milwaukee. Both were spectators by the time Rowdy Tellez doubled home the...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Adam Eaton: Taking grounders at first base

Eaton has been getting reps at first base in anticipation of possibly being needed to field the position during contests in National League parks, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Jared Walsh (chest) has yet to be activated from the injured list, so the Angels are somewhat shorthanded at first...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

CHICAGO — Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,. Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in...
Sports975thefanatic.com

Sound Off 8-5-21

The Best of the Best of Sound Off for August 5, 2021. Tim McManus Gives an Update From Eagles Training Camp. Anthony Gargano is Philly’s favorite ‘everyman.’ He brings on the passion, enthusiasm and the heart of every Philadelphia sports fan! Get it on demand!. Play Latest (17 minutes ago)
MLBLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 8/9/21: J.P. Crawford, Jonathan Schoop, and Terry Francona

Good morning friends and happy Monday! Here are some links for your off-day reading. J.P. Crawford was feeling pretty good during yesterday’s game, which bodes well for his chances of playing tomorrow. Around the league... Congratulations to Eddy Alvarez!. The penny-pinching Rays are facing a decision on Tyler Glasnow now...
MLBpitcherlist.com

The 10 Nastiest Pitches from Friday

Every morning, the We Love Baseball crew reviews the Nastiest Pitches from the previous day’s games in glorious high-definition GIFs. We want to bring you the highest caliber of nastiness possible, so if you see a nasty pitch, please tell us about it. You can tweet @PitcherList to let us know and we’ll give you a shout-out here in the article if your tip makes the cut.
MLBSacramento Bee

Anderson expected to start as Milwaukee hosts San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (70-41, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (66-45, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (7-6, 3.83 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Brewers: Brett Anderson (4-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -131, Giants +169; over/under is 9...
MLBSacramento Bee

Olson, A’s romp 12-3, hand Rangers 13th straight road loss

Matt Olson matched his career high with four hits, including a two-run double as part of Oakland’s seven-run third inning, and the Athletics beat Texas 12-3 Saturday, handing the Rangers their 13th consecutive road loss. Yan Gomes and Josh Harrison also homered. Oakland’s sputtering offense batted around in consecutive innings...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy