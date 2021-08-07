Cancel
Eudora Police search for person of interest in Saturday theft, fraud

By Sarah Motter
WIBW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eudora Police has asked the community to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a theft and fraud case. The Eudora Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help identifying a woman that was possibly involved in a theft and fraud case on Saturday. She is a person of interest in a theft from the Shadow Ridge subdivision and the fraudulent use of a debit card in Lawrence.

