Eudora Police search for person of interest in Saturday theft, fraud

EUDORA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eudora Police has asked the community to be on the lookout for a person of interest in a theft and fraud case. The Eudora Police Department says in a Facebook post that it needs help identifying a woman that was possibly involved in a theft and fraud case on Saturday. She is a person of interest in a theft from the Shadow Ridge subdivision and the fraudulent use of a debit card in Lawrence.