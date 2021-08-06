Four Men Arrested in Separate Cases for Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the First Degree
At 8:11 p.m. on July 21, Gary Dean Minton, age 56, of Springfield, agreed to meet with a juvenile female, who was actually a Eugene Police Department detective investigating online crimes against children. The investigation was started some time ago and on July 21, Minton arranged to meet the juvenile at a location for sexual acts. Minton arrived to the location by bicycle and when, contacted by Violent Crimes Unit detectives and a Patrol officer, Minton was cooperative during the arrest. He was in possession of methamphetamine. Minton was taken into custody without incident by VCU detectives and lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the First Degree. Case 21-11082.eugenedailynews.com
