Four Men Arrested in Separate Cases for Online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the First Degree

Yesterday, around 4 p.m., members of the Eugene Police Department and the Eugene Springfield Fire Department responded to what was initially reported as an “active shooter” at the Lane County Fair. The Eugene Police Department and Eugene Springfield Fire Department have trained extensively in responding to these types of incidents. Subsequent investigation determined this was not an active shooter event (an event characterized by more than one person shot with the shooter’s intent to be mass homicide) but a single shot fired as a result of a disturbance. This was not known to fairgoers at the time and those in attendance ran from the scene potentially causing other injuries that were not the direct result of the shooting.