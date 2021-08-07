How to Find the Ideal SEO Company for Your Handyman Business

Imagine living in a world without brands. A world where companies don’t offer value propositions, and businesses don’t use mottos, stories, and brand names. In such a world, companies would struggle because having a powerful brand always inspires the success of a company’s products. Businesses with faulty branding always underperform in every industry. We saw this happen in 2020 when brands like Washington’s Redskins, and Aunt Jemima suffered heavily for their faulty brand names, while other brands performed exceptionally well. When it comes to branding, there’s no vacuum. You either define yourself or your customers and, in worst cases, your competitors will define you. And the best way to define yourself is by getting your business the perfect name.