Bait Bike Operation Leads To Fugitive From Justice Arrest
On August 5, in response to property crime concerns in west Eugene, Eugene Police Property Crimes Unit detectives conducted a bait bike operation in west Eugene. Within 15 minutes of the bike being placed, the operation resulted in the arrest of Ryan Roy Saldivar, age 39, of Eugene. During the investigation, detectives found that Saldivar had a warrant out of Texas. He was arrested and transported to the Lane County Jail on a Fugitive From Justice charge.eugenedailynews.com
