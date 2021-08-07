Native art in Yellowstone National Park being planned to mark 150th anniversary
Some June visitors to Yellowstone National Park were treated to a Crow-style teepee set up next to the Roosevelt Arch at the North Entrance. During a ceremony at the teepee, tribal members recounted the structure’s origin and sang an honor song. Participants included members and college representatives from the Crow, Northern Cheyenne, Salish-Kootenai and Northern and Eastern Shoshone tribes.missoulian.com
Comments / 0