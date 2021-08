But there is also a metaphoric facet of the titular hole, one that represents something more than the deep ditch the frosty kid stumbles upon one lazy afternoon, thanks to an expensive drone gifted to him by his dad. There seems to be a gaping abyss in John’s soul where his conscience and youthful bliss ought to be. As Sisto tails John in the film’s first act through a disciplined and thrillingly open-ended screenplay from Nicolás Giacobone (the Academy Award-winning scribe of “Birdman”), we detect the disquieting void on his frosty, brick-wall of a face and detached voice, with an escalating sense of alarm.