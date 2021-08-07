Georgia football expanding brand amid SEC expansion

Most interesting: Region 6 produced a shocking result last season when South Atlanta won its first region title in its 27-year history and Washington earned its first home playoff game in 25 years. The two Atlanta public schools surprisingly finished ahead of private-school rivals Lovett and Pace Academy, which took the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds. This season, South Atlanta, Washington and three other region teams will carry on with new coaches. South Atlanta’s Brad Stephens took the Chapel Hill job. He was replaced by replaced by Michael Woolridge, who did good work at Hardaway of Columbus. Washington brought in Stockbridge defensive coordinator Justin Rivers to replace Derrick Avery, who will remain as athletic director. The new coaches, Woolridge and Rivers, coincidentally are former football teammates at both Hardaway and Eastern Kentucky.