Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football expanding brand amid SEC expansion

By Chip Towers
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ATHENS -- Before Friday, the last time Georgia coach Kirby Smart met with media members was last month at SEC Football Media Days in Birmingham. Since then, the conference has expanded by two teams. So, naturally, Smart was asked about the recent of additions of Oklahoma and Texas to grow...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 1

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Sec Football#American Football#Sec Football Media Days#Longhorns#Sooners#Texans#Trinity Christian High#Southwest#Uga#Usc#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Quick return expected for Georgia center Warren Ericson

ATHENS – Warren Ericson’s hand injury is not serious and Georgia’s starting center will be back in action well before the Bulldogs’ season opener against Clemson. Ericson, a junior from Suwanee, hurt his left hand – the one he snaps with – in this past Saturday’s practice, according to several reports. He sat out Monday’s workout -- the fourth of 25 preseason practices -- and possibly could miss a few more. But the injury is not expected to sideline Ericson for a significant time, according to people affiliated with the program, and therefore it shouldn’t radically change the Bulldogs’ plans for the opener.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech’s multi-pronged plan for greater passing efficiency

After a freshman season in which his promise and inexperience were both on display, Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims vowed to improve as a passer. At the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., in July, Sims said that he wanted to improve his completion percentage from 54.9%, which was near the bottom for power-5 conference quarterbacks, to 65% or better. It would be a stunning ascent for Sims and the Yellow Jackets offense.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

New coaches in Class 2A: South Atlanta starts anew after winning first region title

Most interesting: Region 6 produced a shocking result last season when South Atlanta won its first region title in its 27-year history and Washington earned its first home playoff game in 25 years. The two Atlanta public schools surprisingly finished ahead of private-school rivals Lovett and Pace Academy, which took the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds. This season, South Atlanta, Washington and three other region teams will carry on with new coaches. South Atlanta’s Brad Stephens took the Chapel Hill job. He was replaced by replaced by Michael Woolridge, who did good work at Hardaway of Columbus. Washington brought in Stockbridge defensive coordinator Justin Rivers to replace Derrick Avery, who will remain as athletic director. The new coaches, Woolridge and Rivers, coincidentally are former football teammates at both Hardaway and Eastern Kentucky.
FootballPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Preseason all-state teams: Class 7A

*Best player: Travis Hunter, Collins Hill. A starter at wide receiver and cornerback, he had 1,746 yards receiving and intercepted eight passes for the 7A runner-up in 2020. He’s also a five-star recruit pledged to Florida State. *Best position: Quarterback. Lowndes’ Jacurri Brown (committed to Miami) and Sam Horn (Missouri)...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kicker Younghoe Koo showing confidence in camp

FLOWERY BRACH — Place-kicker Younghoe Koo was perfect in Saturday’s scrimmage. Ahead of his third season with the Falcons after being signed in 2019, Koo went 5-for-5 Saturday, highlighted by a 53-yard kick that would have been good from 60. “I feel good where he’s at confidence-wise,” Falcons coach Arthur...
Posted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Jahmyr Gibbs starts preseason camp with more muscle

Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs has put on weight and added strength since the end of last season. The gains aren’t lost on offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude. “He’s got (trapezius muscles) and he’s got a chest and he’s got triceps and he’s got muscles (where) he never thought he had muscles,” Patenaude said Monday following the team’s third preseason practice. “So we’re not afraid to roll him inside the (offensive) tackles at all. Because he’s learning how to run with his pads down and pound the ball.”
Florida StatePosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Farewell Bobby Bowden, we’ll not see your like again

The best part of writing sports in Florida back in the 1980s and getting to cover any part of the rise of Florida State football actually happened the day after home games. That’s when, no matter how badly you may have wanted to get out of the panhandle and get home, you stayed for “Breakfast with Bobby.” Because there was always an irresistible catered spread of dadgumits, football homilies and quaint good humor that sometimes even made for a usable story. Any actual news value was a bonus.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Eddie Rosario to make Braves debut in Gwinnett

Outfielder Eddie Rosario, acquired by the Braves at the trade deadline from Cleveland, will start a rehab assignment at Triple A-Gwinnett starting Tuesday. The Braves traded Pablo Sandoval on July 30 for Rosario, who has been on the 10-day injured list since July 7 with a right abdominal strain. Rosario,...

Comments / 1

Community Policy