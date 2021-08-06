Cancel
Springfield, OR

Man Arrested by SCU for Second time in Less Than a Month with More than a Pound of Methamphetamine

 4 days ago
On August 4 at 7:35 p.m. Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested Erich Weber Patton, age 39, of Springfield, at 18th Street/Olympic Street in Springfield after observing a possible drug transaction and subsequently performing a traffic stop. SCU K9 Officer Joe Kidd and K9 Jack, who is a drug detection K9, alerted on the vehicle. Subsequently Patton was found in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on charges of Delivery Methamphetamine, Possession Methamphetamine Commercial Offense, and three warrants. Case 21-11955.

Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

