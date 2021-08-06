Man Arrested by SCU for Second time in Less Than a Month with More than a Pound of Methamphetamine

Eugene Police are investigating a case of shots fired downtown. At about 11:48 p.m. on July 15, 911 began receiving calls regarding shots fired in the downtown area near W. Broadway and Olive Street. There were people out and going in bars in the area. Officers quickly arrived. While no victims were located, they did find evidence of bullet strikes on different structures and at least two parked vehicles had windows broken out. Eugene Police is investigating the incident.