Man Arrested by SCU for Second time in Less Than a Month with More than a Pound of Methamphetamine
On August 4 at 7:35 p.m. Eugene Police Street Crimes Unit arrested Erich Weber Patton, age 39, of Springfield, at 18th Street/Olympic Street in Springfield after observing a possible drug transaction and subsequently performing a traffic stop. SCU K9 Officer Joe Kidd and K9 Jack, who is a drug detection K9, alerted on the vehicle. Subsequently Patton was found in possession of more than a pound of methamphetamine. He was taken into custody on charges of Delivery Methamphetamine, Possession Methamphetamine Commercial Offense, and three warrants. Case 21-11955.eugenedailynews.com
Comments / 0