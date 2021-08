Some great tips that will help you have a healthy lawn and save water!. With most soils, do not apply all the water in a short period of time. If applied too quickly, water often runs off of thatch turf, from sloped areas, or from turf growing on heavy clay or compacted soils. In these cases, it is more effective to apply only a portion of the water and move the sprinkler or switch to another station to water another section of the lawn. This allows water to soak into the soil rather than run off. An hour or so later, apply the rest of the water. Core cultivation (aeration) can resolve some infiltration problems by reducing thatch and compaction.