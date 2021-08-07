Red Sox Turn To Tanner Houck, Look For Doubleheader Split Vs. Blue Jays

Houck allowed one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts through 3.2 innings, taking a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays. Houck struck out four of the first five batters he faced Saturday night, but he was bedeviled by a pitch count that got up to 74 through 3.2 innings. The only damage against his line came when Josh Taylor entered the game and gave up a single to Breyvic Valera that cashed one of Houck's runners. Even though the former Missouri Tiger has not gone deeper than the fifth in any of his five starts this season, he has struck out six or more batters in four of those five appearances. With Martin Perez's recent move to the bullpen and the struggles of Garrett Richards, Houck could feasibly stick around in the Boston rotation if he continues to pile up the punchouts. He could just as easily be jettisoned back to Triple-A Worcester to make room for a fresh arm after Saturday's doubleheader. Either way, his performances of late have given manager Alex Cora and crew a lot to think about.