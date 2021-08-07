Bean-spitting contest among events eliminated from COVID-modified Lake County Fair

CROWN POINT — After COVID-19 caused the Lake County Fair to be cancelled last year, the festivities are back up in full force with only a few exceptions this year. “Overall not much has changed since the fair is mostly outdoors," said Arlene Marcinek, fair board secretary. "We have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, and we are asking everyone to be courteous and to take precautions and wear masks if they feel the need to.”