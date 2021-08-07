Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LOGAN COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for west central Kansas. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for the Oakley area.