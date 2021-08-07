Cancel
Greeley County, KS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greeley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-07 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greeley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHERN GREELEY COUNTY At 500 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Horace, or 8 miles southwest of Tribune, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southern Greeley County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

