The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network continues its 130 college football team season preview series with the Rice Owls season preview. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Patty C (@PattyC831) break down the Owls results last season and key in on their roster and what we would expect from Rice this year. Is this the year Mike Bloomgren gets the Rice Owls bowling? Could the Owls be a sleeper in the Conference USA? What does Rice getting Nebraska transfer Luke McCaffrey mean for the Owls? Can the Rice Owls defense continue to improve? Will Rice press Arkansas or Texas in their out of conference schedule? We talk it all on this special Rice Owls edition of The College Football Experience.