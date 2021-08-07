Cancel
Grapevine, TX

Grapevine Celebrates Wally Funk and Historic Flight to Space

By Lili Zheng
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of fans and friends celebrated Wally Funk Saturday in Grapevine for her historic space flight aboard Blue Origin. Funk, 82, became the oldest person to go into space on July 20 when she boarded Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket. The mission was six decades in the making, as Funk, known as a trailblazer for women in aviation and space flight, underwent a series of tests that were part of NASA’s first human spaceflight program, “Project Mercury,” in the 1960s.

