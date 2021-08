Through Sunday, Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox’ was the team leader in runs batted in (RBI) with 78.. Abreu will have to do something spectacular to average an RBI per game which he did last season when he drove in 60 runs in the shortened 60-game season conducted by Major League Baseball. Still, the 100-RBI threshold, which we have come to expect from Abreu, is well within reach this season.