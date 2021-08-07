Cancel
Chicago officials move to fire police officer in fatal 2018 shooting of 24-year-old

By Jeremy Gorner Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer now faces firing for an on-duty fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man three years ago in the South Side’s Bronzeville neighborhood. Officer Sheldon Thrasher is accused of violating several police department rules when he fatally shot Maurice Granton Jr. as he tried to scale a fence in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to paperwork from the Chicago Police Board, the city’s police disciplinary panel.

