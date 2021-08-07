UND Not Letting New Familiarity Of MVFC Opponents Alter Approach

GRAND FORKS, ND (KVRR) – UND is now two practices in after welcoming themselves to the Missouri Valley with an FCS quarterfinals appearance last year, even after three cancelations. They have sixteen more sessions before an off week leading into the the season opener at Idaho State on the first weekend of September. This time, there might be some familiarity being that the team will be playing a same group of opponents again but that isn’t changing the way Bubba Schweigert gets his team ready.