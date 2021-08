Metroid Dread is the new installment of a saga that has just turned 35 years old. It is one of the most anticipated releases in the remainder of the year for Nintendo Switch, it has been developed by the Spanish team MercurySteam and it will hit stores next October 8th. To celebrate that his arrival is closer every day, Nintendo has shared a new and enigmatic teaser trailer of the game, in which we can glimpse the figure of a Chozo, the mysterious species that originated everything that happened with the Metroid.