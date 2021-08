Islamic Republic of Iran’s Sajan Ganjzadeh has won the men’s karate kumite +75kg in dramatic fashion after being knocked out by Saudia Arabia’s Tareg Hamedi. The 29-year-old, who had been trailing 4-1 in the bout, fell to ground after being knocked out with a kick from Hamedi. Medics rushed on to the mat to treat him and he was stretchered off at the Nippon Budokan, which is the spiritual home to the Japanese martial art, which is making its debut at Tokyo 2020.