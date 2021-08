A Coral Springs business is raising money to help cover medical expenses for a 10-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash. Chicken Salad Chick of Coral Springs started a GoFundMe page this week for Rahim Jennings, who has undergone multiple surgeries and remains hospitalized at Broward Health Medical Center after being airlifted from the crash scene. A driver struck Rahim in the 8400 block of Northwest 40th Street on July 25, fleeing the scene before later coming forward to police, authorities said.