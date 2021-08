Charlie Mulgrew and Daniel Majstorovic were two very rock-solid centre halves under Neil Lennon at the turn of the last decade, but they weren’t solid enough to win Celtic the title in the 2010-11 season. Signed from Aberdeen and AEK Athens respectively, the two couldn’t quite get the title over the line as Rangers clinched it on the last day to earn “number 54”. However, it wasn’t long before their old friend administration caught up with them, reverting theRangers to the current club that they are today and setting that number back to 0.