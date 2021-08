Brad Stevens has already been active this offseason, and now he's made even more moves. John Karalis gets into the trades for Josh Richardson and Kris Dunn that sent away Tristan Thompson and Moses Brown. He also welcomes Nick Angstadt of Locked On Mavericks to discuss Richardson's down year in Dallas & what Boston might be getting. Support Us By Supporting Our Sponsors! Built Bar Built Bar is a protein bar that tastes like a candy bar. Go to builtbar.com and use promo code “LOCKED15” and you’ll get 15% off your next order. BetOnline AG There is only 1 place that has you covered and 1 place we trust. Betonline.ag! Sign up today for a free account at betonline.ag and use that promocode: LOCKEDON for your 50% welcome bonus. Rock Auto Amazing selection. Reliably low prices. All the parts your car will ever need. Visit RockAuto.com and tell them Locked On sent you. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices.