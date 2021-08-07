Cancel
Albany County, NY

Albany County sheriff discusses next steps in Cuomo investigation

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo spent the day at his mansion in Albany while County Sheriff Craig Apple spoke to the press about the criminal complaint filed against the governor. The governor has denied all allegations. Michael George reports.

