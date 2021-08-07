Cancel
Florida logs nearly 24,000 new COVID-19 infections, the most in a single day

Palm Beach Interactive
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida once again broke its record Saturday for newly reported coronavirus infections in a single day. The state’s COVID-19 case count spiked by 23,903 on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday, more than any other state and accounting for one in five new infections nationwide.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 3

