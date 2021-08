Watch: Tom Daley Has the Internet Buzzing Over His Hobby at the Olympics. Skateboarding star Sky Brown is used to winning. The 13-year-old athlete, who was the champ on ABC's Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018, won bronze for Great Britain in women's skateboard park at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3. Sky—who placed behind gold medalist Sakura Yosozumi and silver medalist Kokona Hiraki, both from Japan—became Great Britain's youngest athlete to ever win an Olympic medal.