60th & Hampton crash, 2 dead: medical examiner

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near 60th and Hampton around 4:40 p.m. Saturday. Two vehicles (Unit#1 and Unit #3) were racing at a high rate of speed when Unit#1 collided with another vehicle (Unit#2) that was making a turn. The occupants of unit#2, two 22-year-old Milwaukee men, sustained fatal injuries. Unit#3 collided with a parked vehicle (Unit#4) and another vehicle (Unit#5) that fled the scene. The driver of unit#1, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and was arrested. The driver of unit#3, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was also arrested.