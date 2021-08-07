My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Outperforms Heroes Rising's Opening Day Box Office

With Deku continuing to master the Quirk of One For All, he's becoming as strong as his mentor All Might with each passing day, and while he continues to master the number of superpowers that are currently under his belt, we have to wonder if Midoriya will eventually have another thing in common with his teacher in his transformations. With All Might, aka Toshinori Yagi, first revealing to Izuku that his years of battling villains and saving citizens had made it so that he had a strong form and a weak form, one has to wonder if Deku will have the same.