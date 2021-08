By the time this article publishes, we will be less than a week away from school starting back. For my incoming third grader, and for so many others, this will be the first time she’s set foot in a classroom since March 2020 after being homeschooled last year. In fact, she’s now been out of school almost as long as she’d been in it since starting kindergarten. Much of the anxiety she felt when starting school for the first time has returned in the past couple weeks. Add to that my son beginning kindergarten this year, as well as my own chronic anxiety, and our house is a big ol’ ball of nerves these days.