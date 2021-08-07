Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 18:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lamoille, west central Caledonia, north central Addison, southern Chittenden and northern Washington Counties through 730 PM EDT At 658 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Morrisville Village to Bolton to near Charlotte. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Morrisville, Calais, Stowe, Hardwick, Waterbury Village, Worcester, Middlesex, Bolton, Richmond, Hinesburg, St. George, Huntington, Morrisville Village, Woodbury, Duxbury, Waterbury, Starksboro, Walden, Morristown and Elmore. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 58 and 77. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH