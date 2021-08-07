Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Deaf Smith, Oldham by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 17:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Deaf Smith; Oldham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN OLDHAM AND NORTHEASTERN DEAF SMITH COUNTIES At 558 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wildorado, or 7 miles east of Vega, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Locations impacted include Vega, Simms and Wildorado. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0