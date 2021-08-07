Cancel
Cochise County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

 2 days ago

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:52:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:02:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

