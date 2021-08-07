Cancel
Friday Ratings: Tokyo Olympics Tops The Night, But Fox’s ‘WWE SmackDown’ Is A Contender

By Bruce Haring
The Tokyo Olympics were once again the Friday night demo winner, scoring a robust 1.9 and just slightly more than 9 million viewers. Team USA’s gold medal win over Team France was the big draw, as the Kevin Durant-led squad won the fourth consecutive gold for the U.S. in the sport.

Elsewhere, Fox ’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a strong runner-up, scoring an 0.6 and eclipsing two million viewers for the fourth consecutive week since returning to live events on July 16.

On CBS , a new Secret Celebrity Renovation came in with an 0.2, as country music star Lauren Alaina returned to help a former coach. Love Island was a slight bump-up from there, coming in with an 0.3. The eye network capped its night with the traditional Blue Bloods rerun.

ABC had reruns of Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 .

The CW saw its airings of Burden of Truth and Dynasty barely register, both coming in at an 0.0., essentially a “friends and family” level.

