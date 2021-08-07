Cancel
Meet Beijing's Olympic mascot for the 2022 Winter games

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago

Those last gold, silver and bronze medals are being handed out this weekend as we wrap up the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, with only six months to go before the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

They last hosted the games in 2008 for the Summer Olympics, and now plan to host the Winter Olympic Games in 2022.

With state-of-the-art technology from previously hosting and a mascot meant to promote the "Olympic spirit," fans should be in for a good show.

Beijing's cute Olympic mascot, Bing Dwen Dwen, is a panda that wears a shell made out of ice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29RzAX_0bL51YfZ00

This design was chosen from over 5,800 submissions from China and 35 countries worldwide as part of a global competition arranged by the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee , according to their website.

Though Bing has several meanings, the most common is ice. The word Bing also signifies purity and strength, and “Dwen Dwen” means robust and lively and represents children.

The shell of ice is meant to resemble an astronaut suit as a tribute to embracing new technology with a future for infinite possibilities. That suit also helps Bing skate, snowboard and ski alongside Olympic athletes.

To represent the latest technology of Beijing's snow sport tracks, Bing has a brightly colored halo glow around its face. The mascot also features a heart on its left palm, which represents China's hospitality for athletes and spectators at the Winter Olympics.

The games will run from February 4, 2022, through February 20, 2022.

9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
