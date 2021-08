As I make my way along a dirt road in Red Dead Redemption 2, I have no destination or objective in mind. There's no quest dictating my path or set goal pushing me to move forwards; I'm simply choosing to ride my horse and see where the road takes me. When night falls, I look up at the stars that decorate the sky above and soak up the sounds of nearby wildlife. Everything is so calm and still, with the gentle strums of a guitar from the game's soundtrack occasionally fading in and out. Then, I hear a voice in the distance that cuts through the quiet and takes me on yet another unexpected detour.