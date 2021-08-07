Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 panel hires former 5th District Rep. Denver Riggleman to senior staff

wina.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has hired former Republican Rep. Denver Riggleman as a senior staff member, bringing on the one-term Virginia lawmaker as GOP leaders have criticized the panel as too partisan. Chairman Bennie Thompson announced Riggleman’s hiring Friday evening, saying Riggleman has a “deep background in national security and intelligence matters.” Riggleman served in military intelligence before he was elected to the House in 2018. The committee is investigating the insurrection by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, who beat police, broke into the building and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

wina.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Denver Riggleman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#House#Republican#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Former GOP lawmaker joins Jan. 6 House committee staff

Former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman will join the staff serving the House select committee in its investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Friday. Why it matters: The former Air Force intelligence officer is the third Republican Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has brought on to the select panel, which Republican lawmakers have attacked as partisan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Jan. 6 panel to show graphic footage

The Jan. 6 select committee will paint a haunting picture of what unfolded during the attack on the Capitol during its first public hearing on Tuesday, Axios is told. Why it matters: The nine-member panel will not only hear from four police officers on the grounds that day, but show graphic video footage similar to the chilling 13-minute video Democrats aired during Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
Congress & CourtsQuad Cities Onlines

Grassley objects to limited scope of Jan. 6 panel

The Senate has conducted its own examination of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, so Sen. Chuck Grassley has no problems with the House undertaking its investigation other than he doesn’t like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s limit of the scope of the select committee. According to a Senate...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Week

Why Mitch McConnell is the big winner on the infrastructure bill

Well, that was unexpected. The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Stunningly, it did so with the votes of 18 Republican senators, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). That means the GOP's opportunity to filibuster the bill is over, and final approval in the chamber will probably come as soon as today. There is still a hurdle or two to overcome: The Democrat-controlled House must also approve the bill — not a sure thing — before President Biden can sign it into law. Assuming everything goes smoothly, the package will go down as one of the most significant pieces of bipartisan legislation to pass Congress in recent memory, a seeming impossibility in a bitterly polarized age.
Minot, NDJamestown Sun

Port: North Dakota's senators are standing up to Donald Trump and Fox News

MINOT, N.D. — When news broke that North Dakota's two Republican U.S. senators, John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, would be among those voting to advance a bipartisan infrastructure bill, my phone lit up with exhortations from conservatives activists and groups asking me to be critical of that decision. My response...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Pearce: Will Pat McCrory pop Trump’s balloon?

Former Gov. Pat McCrory is something of a political punching bag in North Carolina. But he could go from chump to champ in 2022 if he shatters the conventional wisdom that the state Republican Party belongs to Donald Trump. In June, Trump endorsed Congressman Ted Budd in the 2022 Republican...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy