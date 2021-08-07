Cancel
Look: Colt McCoy Accidentally Trolls Kyler Murray With Birthday Message

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy was duped in a hilarious practical joke staged by the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday morning. McCoy is active on Cameo, a site that allows fans to pay for personalized message from their favorite celebrities. For Kyler Murray’s 24th birthday today, quarterbacks coach Cam Turner bought a message from McCoy — but there was one catch. The Cardinals backup had no idea the message was for his QB1.

