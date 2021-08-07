Left-, right-wing groups clash at rally in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — A burst of pepper spray and a volley of paintball gunfire broke the peace in downtown Portland on Saturday, Aug. 7. A stand-off between left-wing anti-fascists, often dubbed antifa, and a right-wing group, some of who wore the black-and-yellow colors of the Proud Boys, led to an incongruous clash as pedestrians and tourists on tandem bicycles strolled past at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.