Mike Glennon bringing wealth of quarterback experience to Giants
The most famous third-string quarterback in the world made a point that seems to be the exact opposite of Mike Glennon’s line of thinking. Nick Foles, the MVP of Super Bowl LII, was peppered recently with questions about potential trade destinations if the Bears decide to deal him, and he was clear he doesn’t want to start over in a place where he doesn’t know the coaches or the offense. In other words, Foles would choose to avoid the exact position Glennon is in as the second-stringer with the Giants.nypost.com
