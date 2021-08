Pivetta (8-5) lost Sunday's 3-2 game at the hands of the Rays, allowing three runs on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Pivetta was rolling to open the game, retiring the first eight Rays he faced, but walked Mike Zunino and surrendered a Brandon Lowe two-run homer immediately after to fall behind for good. He allowed two more hits and a run in the fifth before being removed with 76 pitches. The 28-year-old has now failed to reach five innings in three of his last four starts, permitting at least three runs in all four. He lines up to face Toronto next weekend.