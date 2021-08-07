Cancel
Litchfield, CT

State Police: Active shooter incident in Litchfield, suspect detained

State Police say that they have responded to an active shooter incident in Litchfield, but so far there are no reports of injuries.

At approximately 5:18 p.m. Troop Lin Litchfield received reports of an active shooter on the Litchfield Green on Route 202. Police say at this time the suspect has been detained and there is no continuing threat to the public.

It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The FBI defines an 'active shooter' as "an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area."

Police say the investigation is in its infancy stages and the scene is still active, fluid, and ongoing.

Route 202 is closed in the immediate area of the Town Green, from Route 118 to Route 63 South. Police are asking everyone to please avoid the area.

A FOX61 News crew is en route; we'll bring you more details as they become available.

