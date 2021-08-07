WATCH: Carlos Rodon strikes out 11 in Chicago White Sox crosstown win

Carlos Rodon struck out 11 batters over five scoreless innings, and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu each homered for the White Sox, who won their second consecutive game over their crosstown rivals and will go for the sweep on Sunday evening.

David Bote went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Cubs at the plate. Chicago was shut out for the ninth time this season and the first time since trading top hitters Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez in late July.

Rodon (9-5) snapped a two-game skid and notched his first victory since July 18 against the Houston Astros. He allowed two hits and walked two along with his 11 strikeouts, which fell two short of a season high.

Four White Sox relievers preserved the shutout. Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera pitched one scoreless inning apiece, and along with Rodon the pitchers combined for two walks and 17 strikeouts.

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-12) took the hard-luck loss despite limiting the White Sox to two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

The White Sox jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Hernandez and Eloy Jimenez each reached base on infield singles, and Yoan Moncada drove both of them in with a double to deep center field.

The two-run double offered a hopeful sign for a slumping Moncada, who entered the day hitting .059 (1-for-17) with zero extra-base hits during the month of August.

The Cubs squandered a chance to score in the fourth. Bote hit a one-out double to deep left field, but he was stranded in scoring position after Patrick Wisdom struck out swinging and Frank Schwindel lined out to center.

The White Sox added two more runs in the eighth to go ahead 4-0. Hernandez and Abreu hit back-to-back solo home runs against Cubs reliever Trevor Megill.

For Hernandez, it was the 20th homer of the season and his second since joining the White Sox in a July 29 deal with the Cleveland Indians. Abreu added to his team-high total with his 21st homer.

–Field Level Media

