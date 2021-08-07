Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

WATCH: Carlos Rodon strikes out 11 in Chicago White Sox crosstown win

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hsb7s_0bL50Xkd00

Carlos Rodon struck out 11 batters over five scoreless innings, and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a 4-0 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon.

Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu each homered for the White Sox, who won their second consecutive game over their crosstown rivals and will go for the sweep on Sunday evening.

David Bote went 2-for-4 with a double to lead the Cubs at the plate. Chicago was shut out for the ninth time this season and the first time since trading top hitters Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez in late July.

Rodon (9-5) snapped a two-game skid and notched his first victory since July 18 against the Houston Astros. He allowed two hits and walked two along with his 11 strikeouts, which fell two short of a season high.

Four White Sox relievers preserved the shutout. Michael Kopech, Aaron Bummer, Craig Kimbrel and Ryan Tepera pitched one scoreless inning apiece, and along with Rodon the pitchers combined for two walks and 17 strikeouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xge7a_0bL50Xkd00 Also Read:
MLB rotation rankings: Best starting rotations after 2021 trade deadline

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay (4-12) took the hard-luck loss despite limiting the White Sox to two runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He walked none and struck out seven.

The White Sox jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Hernandez and Eloy Jimenez each reached base on infield singles, and Yoan Moncada drove both of them in with a double to deep center field.

The two-run double offered a hopeful sign for a slumping Moncada, who entered the day hitting .059 (1-for-17) with zero extra-base hits during the month of August.

The Cubs squandered a chance to score in the fourth. Bote hit a one-out double to deep left field, but he was stranded in scoring position after Patrick Wisdom struck out swinging and Frank Schwindel lined out to center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvmD2_0bL50Xkd00
Also Read:
MLB playoffs: 2021 postseason picture, format and schedule

The White Sox added two more runs in the eighth to go ahead 4-0. Hernandez and Abreu hit back-to-back solo home runs against Cubs reliever Trevor Megill.

For Hernandez, it was the 20th homer of the season and his second since joining the White Sox in a July 29 deal with the Cleveland Indians. Abreu added to his team-high total with his 21st homer.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
David Bote
Person
Michael Kopech
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#The Chicago White Sox#The White Sox#The Houston Astros#Bote#Indians#Oakland A#Texas Rangers Watch#Toronto Blue Jays#Boston Red Sox#Arizona Diamondbacks#San Diego Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBaudacy.com

Watch: Javier Baez trash talks the everliving hell out of Amir Garrett upon hitting towering walk-off single in Cubs' win

(670 The Score) Cubs shortstop Javier Baez and Reds reliever Amir Garrett still appear to hate each other. We were reminded of that as their rivalry continued Monday night, when Baez hit a towering fly ball off Garrett to deep center in the bottom of the ninth inning that went for a walk-off single and gave the Cubs a come-from-behind 6-5 win at a frenzied Wrigley Field. Before his pinch-hit at-bat with the bases loaded and out out even began, Baez was chirping at Garrett. And then upon swinging away at the first pitch and driving it deep for the win, Baez really amped up his trash talk in a scene unlike anything in recent memory. Baez walked slowly – really, really slowly – on a 16-second trip to first base while screaming at Garrett and cranking the bat that he was still holding in his hand in a stir-the-pot/sweeping motion. Baez then threw the bat down on the ground in the general vicinity of Garrett in what perhaps could only be described as celebratory anger and a troll of Garrett.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Here’s what the Cubs could do with Jason Heyward

Jason Heyward is having the worst year of his career. It’s strange, actually — after a rising OPS and OPS+ for four straight years from 2017-20, Heyward’s performance has really gone in the tank. He’s currently hitting .198./271/.322, all career lows, and though he’s still relatively young (turns 32 next week), he seems to have lost a step defensively and his arm doesn’t appear to be what it used to.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cubs president open to signing Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javy Baez as free agents

Chicago Cubs president Jed Hoyer said that he is open to sign Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez this upcoming winter. An 11-game losing streak prior to the All-Star break put an end to the Chicago Cubs going on one last run with Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, all of whom are set to become free agents this winter. Cubs president Jed Hoyer opted to trade all three in the span of 24 hours to get some sort of return for each of them before they hit the open market.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo shows how the Chicago Cubs disrespect their players

After the Chicago Cubs broke up the band at the deadline, Jed Hoyer had some interesting comments explaining his actions. While he ultimately made the right choice to let the core go and jumpstart a re-tooling phase with a reloaded farm system, his explanation on Monday for why extensions didn’t get done with any of Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez, or Kris Bryant essentially backed the team bus right over the players. Moreover, the back and forth between Hoyer and Rizzo should give free agents pause before coming to the North Side.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBchatsports.com

All-Star Kyle Schwarber weighs in on the anticipated breakup of the Cubs’ core

DENVER — If only Kyle Schwarber had gotten under a July 2 fastball from Dodgers lefty Julio Urias just a tiny bit more, it would have been yet another home run. Instead, the bull-necked, barrel-chested darling of the Nationals roped a base hit into right center, took a wide turn around first base and — oh, no.
MLBNBC Sports

Why Bryant teared up after learning of trade to Giants

Everyone saw the viral video of Kris Bryant leaving the Chicago Cubs' dugout for the final time upon being traded to the Giants. The 2016 NL MVP's wife already had told him he was heading to the Bay when Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer called to inform him. But it was parting words from Cubs hitting coach Anthony Iapoce that made Bryant emotional.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester's Home Run Gets Laugh Out of Cubs' David Ross

Lester's home run gets laugh out of Ross originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. David Ross remembered an old saying former Cubs pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey used to share. “‘Never lost with 12 runs and air-tight defense,’” the Cubs manager recalled Tuesday. That saying certainly still holds up...
MLBbleachernation.com

Javy Báez Would “Love” to Re-Sign with the Cubs After the Season (But … )

Even after his trade to the New York Mets, Javy Báez still says he’d be happy to re-up with the Cubs after the season. “To be honest, I would love to,” Báez said, per NBC Sports Chicago. “But I don’t know what will happen this offseason with all these moves and the plan that this organization has …. Obviously, I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me. I’ve never been in another organization, but I’m pretty sure this is one of the best ones, if not the best one. I’m grateful for everything they’ve done for me and my family.”
MLBPosted by
1440 WROK

Anthony Rizzo Sounds Off On Break Up With Cubs. Won’t Be Back

The rough week for the Cubs and their fans just got a little rougher. It all started on Monday when Jed Hoyer went on a few Chicago radio stations to explain the moves he made at the trade deadline that saw core players and team favorites, Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javy Baez all get traded to other teams before they reach free agency in the off season.
MLBaudacy.com

Jon Lester's advice to Anthony Rizzo revealed a lot about leaving Red Sox

We know the Jon Lester story. Back in the 2014 spring training the Red Sox offered Lester a four-year, $70 million deal, that was remarkably under market value. With the baseline set so low, the Lester camp didn't counter, knowing that the number would have to come in outrageously high in order to meet in the middle. The fear was that the overly-inflated ask would be leaked out, sending negotiations off the rails.

Comments / 0

Community Policy