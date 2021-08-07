Cancel
Miami Dolphins’ Adam Shaheen: Won’t let NFL ‘strong-arm’ me into getting vaccine

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen said Saturday that he will not allow the NFL to push him into getting a vaccine for COVID-19.

Shaheen came off the COVID-19 list on Thursday after being placed on it due to being a close contact of tight ends coach George Godsey, who tested positive.

“For me, it’s a personal choice, and it’s bigger than just COVID,” Shaheen told reporters. “The NFL is trying to push it. … I’m going to continue to go through the protocols of the unvaccinated that they make me do. I’m not going to get fined.

NFL mock draft 2022: Quarterbacks make NFL history

“But they’re not going to strong-arm me into getting it. They’re not.”

Shaheen, 26, said the NFL is “taking away freedoms of the unvaccinated guys,” by making them go through protocols that vaccinated players avoid. Unvaccinated players also have to wear masks at team facilities.

The NFL is insisting forfeits will be a possibility this season if a team is unable to play due to an outbreak of unvaccinated players and the game can’t be rescheduled.
Shaheen understands what the NFL is doing.

“This is a business. And from their point of view, they want us to play in the games,” Shaheen said. “Absolutely, I get that. They’re trying to do everything they can.

“Now, that being said, for us to go and push more protocols than we had last year is beyond me. But, like I said, I’m going to do what they ask and require me and that’s going to be that. And, you know what, I’ll take it one day at a time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xA3NU_0bL50Wru00
Dolphins vs Bears: Week 1 NFL preseason preview

Shaheen could be in a battle to make the roster as he had just 12 catches for 150 yards last season. He did have three touchdowns while starting five of Miami’s 16 games.

Shaheen played his first three seasons with the Chicago Bears. He has 55 catches for 399 yards and seven touchdowns in 43 games (18 starts).

Shaheen was a second-round pick (45th overall) by the Bears in the 2017 draft after playing at Ashland University.

–Field Level Media

