'They deserved to win': Japan takes gold from Team USA in baseball's return to Olympics

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYokohama, Japan — Mike Scioscia led his group of players, probably the last group of his long baseball career, out to home plate for handshakes Saturday night. The United States Olympic baseball team, freshly devastated, lined up behind him to meet Japan’s gold medal-winning team. The Americans gritted their teeth, smiled and congratulated the Japanese. Then they walked off the field at Yokohama Stadium while their opponents punctuated their victory with a doh-age on the mound, tossing their manager in the air in celebration.

