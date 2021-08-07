Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Analyzing Day 9 of the 49ers Quarterback Competition

By Grant Cohn
Posted by 
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DCSj9_0bL4zDHA00

Call me crazy, but it seems the 49ers are showcasing Jimmy Garoppolo for a trade.

It seems painfully obvious. Today, the 49ers invited more than 20,000 fans to Levi's Stadium to watch Garoppolo practice. He was the star -- he threw 24 passes, while rookie Trey Lance, who had been the main attraction at training camp until today, threw only 18 passes.

Garoppolo took all the reps with the starters, and got to face a first-string defense that was missing it's five best defensive linemen -- Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead and Samson Ebukam -- plus starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and starting safety Jaquiski Tartt. That's seven of its best players who were out.

Seems like the 49ers were setting up Garoppolo to look his best. He got to stand in the pocket without moving. And he still couldn't throw a touchdown pass until the 49ers benched starting cornerbacks Jason Verrett and Emmanuel Moseley as well.

It seems the 49ers want to pump up Garoppolo's stock as much as possible so they can trade him to, say, the Houston Texans once they trade Deshaun Watson. I'm just guessing.

Here's the blow by blow of each quarterback's morning.

JIMMY GAROPPOLO.

1. Fumbled the snap and the defense recovered. This was Garoppolo's third fumbled snap of camp.

2. Completed a 15-yard pass over the middle to Brandon Aiyuk running a curl route against Jason Verrett.

3. Completed a 10-yard pass to Kevin White running a dig route from left to right.

4. Completed a pass in the left flat to Kyle Juszczyk who turned upfield and gained 10 yards.

5. Underthrew a pass to Aiyuk running an out route and almost got intercepted by Verrett.

6. Threw an incomplete pass up the seam to George Kittle, who was double covered by Fred Warner and Jimmie Ward. Bad decision by Garoppolo. Ward almost intercepted the pass.

7. Completed a 5-yard pass to Kittle running a stick route over the middle.

8. Threw an incomplete pass that hit rookie running back Trey Sermon in the facemask. Good throw. Bad drop.

9. Completed a 5-yard pass to Raheem Mostert over the middle.

10. Completed a 10-yard pass to Jauan Jennings running an out from the slot against K'Waun Williams.

11. Rolled left and dumped a two-yard pass to Kittle on 2nd and 5.

12. Threw an incomplete pass to Aiyuk running a quick slant on 3rd and 2. Verrett knocked down the pass.

13. Rolled left and dumped a pass in the flat to tight end Charlie Woerner, who ran for 15 yards.

14. Completed a 10-yard pass to Aiyuk running a dig.

15. Completed a 10-yard pass to Deebo Samuel running a dig.

16. Threw the ball out of the back of the end zone.

17. Threw an incomplete pass to Samuel running a quick slant on 3rd and goal from the 5. Verrett broke up the pass.

18. Threw an incomplete pass behind Mostert in the right flat.

19. Completed a 10-yard pass over the middle to Mohamed Sanu who ran for 20 yards after the catch. The pass was behind Sanu, but he spun around and caught it anyway.

20. Completed a 5-yard pass to Mostert running a quick out route.

21. Completed a 5-yard pass to Sanu running a curl over the middle.

22. Threw to Aiyuk in the end zone and got his pass broken up by backup cornerback B.W. Webb.

23. Completed a pass to Kittle in the right flat for 5 yards.

24. Threw an incomplete pass behind Sanu who was running a slant route into the end zone and was open.

25. Threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kittle who ran a fade route against 5-foot-10 rookie cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

This was Garoppolo's final throw of the morning. He finished 15 for 24 with one touchdown and one fumble.

TREY LANCE

1. Completed a 20-yard pass to Aiyuk running a deep crossing route from right to left after getting sacked by a defensive lineman who beat right tackle Tom Compton.

2. Completed a shovel pass to Richie James Jr. running a jet sweep.

3. Threw an incomplete pass high over the head of Aiyuk running a deep crossing route from left to right.

4. Completed a 15-yard pass to Aiyuk running a post route.

5. Completed a 5-yard check down to Trent Sherfield.

6. Completed a 5-yard pass to Ross Dwelley after getting sacked.

7. Tried to throw a screen pass over the head of a defensive lineman in his face and got his pass knocked down.

8. Completed a 10-yard pass to Samuel running a curl.

9. Completed a 20-yard pass to Sherfield running a deep out route. This is a pass Garoppolo can't complete. Lance threw it with power and anticipation.

10. Completed an 8-yard pass to Sherfield running a quick out on 1st and 10.

11. Threw the ball away in the face of pressure on 3rd and 2.

12. Ran a zone read to his left and gained 5 yards.

13. Threw an incomplete pass to James running an out route on 3rd and 8. Dontae Johnson broke up the pass.

14. Threw the ball away in the face of instant pressure on 1st and 10.

15. Ran a zone read to the left and gained 10 yards on 2nd and 10.

16. Threw an incomplete pass to Jauan Jennings running a dig route on 1st and 10. Mark Fields broke up the pass.

17. Scrambled to his left and completed a 10-yard pass to James on 2nd and 10.

18. Got sacked on 1st and 10 by Kentavius Street who beat Tom Compton.

19. Completed a 20-yard pass to Sherfield running a deep out route on 2nd and 15. Another power throw with anticipation.

20. Completed a 5-yard pass to Ross Dwelley running a quick out route on 1st and 10.

21. Threw a pass that hit rookie running back Elijah Mitchell in the hands. Mitchell dropped it and tipped to Marcell Harris who made the interception.

Lance played well the first half of practice when he got to throw to Aiyuk and Samuel, then had some trouble in the second half when he didn't get to play with any starters. He also didn't get to throw any bootleg passes, and he ran just two zone reads, unlike the past few days. Seems like the 49ers want to keep him a secret for now.

I still say Lance will start Week 1. The 49ers just have to trade Garoppolo first.

Comments / 0

All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
280
Followers
424
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K'waun Williams
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Levi
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
Person
Dontae Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSanta Cruz Sentinel

Which 49ers other than quarterbacks are excelling at training camp?

SANTA CLARA — Every throw, run and word by Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance is getting overanalyzed a week into training camp. So what about the other 88 players? Some are thriving behind the scenes of the quarterback theater. Some are quiet, too quiet. Here are five other areas catching...
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Playing Trey Lance Situationally Can Hurt the 49ers

After watching training camp progress, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared big news during a recent press conference: He revealed that Trey Lance will get playing time during the season. This is development might look surprising given the stance Shanahan took at the beginning of the training camp. "Trey is...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jimmy Garoppolo enters 49ers camp as starter; no QB competition

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even though the 49ers selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick, the starting job belongs to Jimmy Garoppolo at the opening of camp. More San Francisco 49ers News.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Kyle Shanahan: Jimmy Garoppolo is 49ers starting quarterback

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance may ultimately be the quarterback of the future for the San Francisco 49ers. Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback of the now. Via Ben Ross of the Associated Press, head coach Kyle Shanahan stated clearly on Tuesday that Garoppolo enters training camp with the 49ers as their starting under center. "There's no open [more]
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers QB competition may not be open to start camp, but it will be eventually

194 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said there's no QB competition between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance ... for now. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Kyle Shanahan: 'There's no open...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers depth chart: 4 questions about 2021 quarterback room

The 49ers have multiple training camp battles at quarterback, including the starting bid between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, which prompts questions. For the first time in a long time, there’s going to be plenty of juicy storylines emanating from San Francisco 49ers training camp about a serious quarterback competition.
NFLINFORUM

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan: 'No open competition' at QB

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco 49ers spent the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on quarterback Trey Lance, but coach Kyle Shanahan said it's veteran Jimmy Garoppolo atop the depth chart as training camp opens. "There's no open competition, where they're getting equal reps with the...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

The Curious Case of the 49ers’ “Non” Quarterback Controversy

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Writing about the 49ers quarterback situation can be risky. I wrote an article that was "pro" Jimmy Garoppolo. Hatred followed. The "anti-Jimmy" crowd didn't want to read about him. I wrote an article that was "pro" Trey Lance. All I heard was that he isn't ready and we shouldn't keep writing about him and putting pressure on him.
NFLknbr.com

Trent Williams pumps brakes on 49ers’ ‘QB competition’

If you believe the buzz surrounding the 49ers, it sounds like Trey Lance is well on his way to taking the starting job from Jimmy Garoppolo. If you think that’s premature after just seven days of training camp, All-Pro tackle Trent Williams agrees with you. “Nah I don’t think it’s...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jimmy Garoppolo admits 49ers ‘could’ trade him sooner than later

Speaking to The MMQB, Jimmy Garoppolo acknowledged the 49ers could be in a position where they traded him sooner than later this season. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is trying his best to make the most out of what’s usually an odd and uncomfortable situation. Having two quarterbacks who...
NFL49erswebzone.com

10 49ers Training Camp Observations (Non-Quarterback Edition)

463 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are off today. Practice resumes tomorrow. As is always the case, I won't be there. For starters, the Chicago to Santa Clara commute is a little too time-consuming. And then there's the whole "protesting Jim Tomsula's hiring" incident. So I have to rely on those who are actually allowed within 100 yards of Levi's Stadium to give me information. From all the people I have read and listened to, here are ten training camp observations. I'll omit any quarterback talk, since you all appear to be tired of hearing about Nate Sudfeld and Josh Rosen.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Javon Kinlaw Disrupts, Jimmy Garoppolo Heats Up in Day 10 of #49ersCamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers closed out the weekend with their 10th practice of camp that featured highlight moments from Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel, Javon Kinlaw and others. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jason Verrett signing could be one of 49ers biggest offseason moves

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The entire 49ers secondary is better because of Jason Verrett, who's one-year contract could be the move of the offseason. More San Francisco 49ers News. Nick Bosa, Jason Verrett among 49ers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy